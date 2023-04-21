Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) last month performance of -30.71% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) flaunted slowness of -19.49% at $25.36, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $29.44 and sunk to $25.04 before settling in for the price of $31.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGBN posted a 52-week range of $30.50-$57.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 5.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $810.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.34.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 496 workers. It has generated 896,734 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +42.65 and Pretax Margin of +42.65.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Eagle Bancorp Inc. industry. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.40% institutional ownership.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +31.69 while generating a return on equity of 10.93.

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.77, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.92.

In the same vein, EGBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Eagle Bancorp Inc., EGBN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.92% that was higher than 47.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.