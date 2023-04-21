Search
Steve Mayer
EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.45M

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.70% to $1.80. During the day, the stock rose to $1.845 and sunk to $1.785 before settling in for the price of $1.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQRX posted a 52-week range of $1.72-$6.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $477.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $913.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0340, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6299.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. EQRx Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.85%, in contrast to 79.10% institutional ownership.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.2) by $0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -11.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

EQRx Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EQRx Inc. (EQRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 27.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, EQRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EQRx Inc. (EQRX)

[EQRx Inc., EQRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.1186.

Raw Stochastic average of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.71% that was lower than 72.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

