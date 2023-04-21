Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) volume hits 0.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.59% at $21.80. During the day, the stock rose to $21.955 and sunk to $21.57 before settling in for the price of $22.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FMS posted a 52-week range of $12.78-$34.62.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $586.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $586.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, FMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.60% that was lower than 30.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.