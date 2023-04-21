Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3545: Right on the Precipice

Markets

As on April 20, 2023, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.11% to $1.10. During the day, the stock rose to $1.13 and sunk to $1.03 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNPX posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$2.67.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0867, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3545.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Genprex Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -74.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genprex Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genprex Inc. (GNPX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, GNPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genprex Inc., GNPX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.34 million was better the volume of 0.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1057.

Raw Stochastic average of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.19% that was lower than 92.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Most recent

Most popular

