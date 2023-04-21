Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) went down -2.17% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.17% at $4.50. During the day, the stock rose to $4.61 and sunk to $4.46 before settling in for the price of $4.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPMT posted a 52-week range of $4.48-$11.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -184.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $235.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.09.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 35 employees. It has generated 6,003,029 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,166,429. The stock had 17.42 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.28, operating margin was +49.57 and Pretax Margin of -19.42.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 67.30% institutional ownership.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -19.43 while generating a return on equity of -4.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -184.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.16.

In the same vein, GPMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.41% that was lower than 37.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.