Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) recent quarterly performance of 11.42% is not showing the real picture

As on April 20, 2023, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) started slowly as it slid -1.24% to $24.68. During the day, the stock rose to $24.88 and sunk to $24.505 before settling in for the price of $24.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPK posted a 52-week range of $19.08-$25.62.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $303.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.66.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 24000 employees. It has generated 393,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,750. The stock had 10.86 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.33, operating margin was +11.00 and Pretax Margin of +7.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s EVP & President, International sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 23.99, making the entire transaction reach 1,439,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 209,250. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Director sold 24,200 for 22.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 543,532. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,021 in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.53 while generating a return on equity of 25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.63, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.84.

In the same vein, GPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Graphic Packaging Holding Company, GPK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.5 million was lower the volume of 3.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.18% that was lower than 25.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.