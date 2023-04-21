Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) last month volatility was 6.71%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Company News

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) flaunted slowness of -7.64% at $1.45, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.57 and sunk to $1.44 before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$4.70.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $268.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3690, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9637.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 32.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.18, making the entire transaction reach 31,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,435. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for 2.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 213,104 in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in the upcoming year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 127.98.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.1165.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.02% that was higher than 72.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) went down -4.22% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.22%...
Read more

Yellow Corporation (YELL) average volume reaches $908.67K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer -
As on April 20, 2023, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.21% to $1.98. During the day, the...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) last week performance was 3.09%

Shaun Noe -
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price increase of 0.67% at $3.00. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.