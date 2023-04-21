IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) recent quarterly performance of 8.08% is not showing the real picture

As on April 20, 2023, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.07% to $1.40. During the day, the stock rose to $1.45 and sunk to $1.26 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICCM posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$4.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1784, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3515.

It has generated 159,468 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -877,616. The stock had 8.19 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.84, operating margin was -542.59 and Pretax Margin of -550.34.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. IceCure Medical Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.00%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -550.34 while generating a return on equity of -65.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, ICCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IceCure Medical Ltd, ICCM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was better the volume of 0.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.1117.

Raw Stochastic average of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.14% that was lower than 202.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.