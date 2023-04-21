Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) average volume reaches $21.29M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -20.34% to $0.05. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0547 and sunk to $0.0402 before settling in for the price of $0.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$0.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -6.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $561.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $533.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1166, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3130.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 400,000 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,889,125.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

[Ideanomics Inc., IDEX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0121.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 147.16% that was higher than 95.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.