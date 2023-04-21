Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.0830: Right on the Precipice

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) flaunted slowness of -8.42% at $0.59, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.618 and sunk to $0.577 before settling in for the price of $0.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAGX posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$43.24.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5161, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.0830.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.94, operating margin was -287.85 and Pretax Margin of -404.78.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Jaguar Health Inc. industry. Jaguar Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.06%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s Chief of Staff, CCO & GC bought 317 shares at the rate of 0.03, making the entire transaction reach 10 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,983.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$5.62) by -$3.38. This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -866.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70.

In the same vein, JAGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -39.61.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Jaguar Health Inc., JAGX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.1011.

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.19% that was lower than 126.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.