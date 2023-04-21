Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.53

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.58% to $2.96. During the day, the stock rose to $3.11 and sunk to $2.96 before settling in for the price of $3.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $2.79-$10.08.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $295.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.85.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.58) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.80%.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.45.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

[Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.97% that was lower than 75.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.