Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $270.87K

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) established initial surge of 1.59% at $1.28, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.305 and sunk to $1.20 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRON posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$5.91.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5925, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8101.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kronos Bio Inc. industry. Kronos Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer & VP sold 10,153 shares at the rate of 1.74, making the entire transaction reach 17,621 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 355,440. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,026 for 1.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,665. This particular insider is now the holder of 355,719 in total.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.59) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.62 in the upcoming year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, KRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kronos Bio Inc., KRON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.1307.

Raw Stochastic average of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.31% that was lower than 84.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.