Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) return on Assets touches -61.00: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.29% to $4.48. During the day, the stock rose to $4.72 and sunk to $4.32 before settling in for the price of $4.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LWLG posted a 52-week range of $3.91-$13.59.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $529.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.21.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 22.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director sold 31,000 shares at the rate of 7.07, making the entire transaction reach 219,108 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,182.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35.

In the same vein, LWLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.46 million was inferior to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.39% that was lower than 84.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.