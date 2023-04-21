Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Moves -5.83% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on April 20, 2023, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) started slowly as it slid -5.83% to $11.15. During the day, the stock rose to $12.03 and sunk to $11.00 before settling in for the price of $11.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIND posted a 52-week range of $5.91-$16.54.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $607.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.11.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 870 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 473,596 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.36, operating margin was -14.96 and Pretax Margin of -24.22.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.70%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Director sold 14,585 shares at the rate of 12.09, making the entire transaction reach 176,333 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,681,249. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03, Company’s Director sold 24,033 for 12.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 290,078. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,695,834 in total.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -26.42.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.43% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44.

In the same vein, LIND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., LIND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was better the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.87% that was higher than 81.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.