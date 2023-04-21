Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is -10.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.02% at $2.42. During the day, the stock rose to $2.46 and sunk to $2.405 before settling in for the price of $2.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$3.74.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 120.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $250.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $620.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.71.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.51, operating margin was -300.24 and Pretax Margin of -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.88%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.22.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.23% that was lower than 56.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.