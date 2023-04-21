Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) last month performance of -65.87% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on April 20, 2023, Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.26% to $3.43. During the day, the stock rose to $3.98 and sunk to $3.15 before settling in for the price of $3.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIR posted a 52-week range of $2.18-$18.65.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.56.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Near Intelligence Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.70%, in contrast to 29.62% institutional ownership.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.98.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, NIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24.

Technical Analysis of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Near Intelligence Inc., NIR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.1 million was better the volume of 0.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 369.25% that was higher than 212.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.