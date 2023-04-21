Search
Sana Meer
Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $15.26: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

As on April 20, 2023, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) started slowly as it slid -1.76% to $12.31. During the day, the stock rose to $12.525 and sunk to $12.275 before settling in for the price of $12.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWL posted a 52-week range of $11.25-$24.70.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $411.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.26.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Newell Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 48,643 shares at the rate of 12.81, making the entire transaction reach 623,117 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,625. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,282 for 13.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 367,666. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,982 in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.08, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, NWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Newell Brands Inc., NWL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.96 million was lower the volume of 4.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.06% that was lower than 35.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) return on Assets touches -48.91: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Sana Meer -
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.48% to $0.75. During the day,...
Read more

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.86%...
Read more

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) EPS growth this year is 61.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) flaunted slowness of -1.16% at $81.00, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

