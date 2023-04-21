No matter how cynical the overall market is Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) performance over the last week is recorded -19.70%

As on April 20, 2023, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.34% to $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.28 before settling in for the price of $1.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNRG posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$17.33.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4124, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4980.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. It has generated 82,373 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -599,749. The stock had 1.55 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -94.74, operating margin was -723.36 and Pretax Margin of -726.12.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.72%, in contrast to 13.15% institutional ownership.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -728.09 while generating a return on equity of -279.04.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.46.

In the same vein, BNRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59.

Technical Analysis of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brenmiller Energy Ltd, BNRG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.27 million was lower the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.3622.

Raw Stochastic average of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 331.26% that was higher than 161.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.