No matter how cynical the overall market is Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) performance over the last week is recorded -2.87%

As on April 20, 2023, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) started slowly as it slid -2.45% to $22.70. During the day, the stock rose to $23.28 and sunk to $22.655 before settling in for the price of $23.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OFC posted a 52-week range of $21.59-$28.69.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.70.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 395 employees. It has generated 1,870,962 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 435,494. The stock had 3.05 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.98, operating margin was +24.55 and Pretax Margin of +20.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director sold 3,416 shares at the rate of 26.74, making the entire transaction reach 91,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,941.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +23.28 while generating a return on equity of 10.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.85, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.77.

In the same vein, OFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Corporate Office Properties Trust, OFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.73 million was better the volume of 0.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.22% that was lower than 26.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.