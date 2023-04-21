No matter how cynical the overall market is Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) performance over the last week is recorded 0.69%

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.14% to $105.67. During the day, the stock rose to $108.495 and sunk to $104.81 before settling in for the price of $109.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CFR posted a 52-week range of $95.75-$160.60.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $115.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.97.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4985 employees. It has generated 376,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.64 and Pretax Margin of +35.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment bought 700 shares at the rate of 108.28, making the entire transaction reach 75,796 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,291. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 9,500 for 106.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,012,622. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,729 in total.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.75) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +30.59 while generating a return on equity of 15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.02, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.54.

In the same vein, CFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.79, a figure that is expected to reach 2.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

[Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., CFR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.61% While, its Average True Range was 3.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.81% that was lower than 38.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.