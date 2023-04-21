Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) performance over the last week is recorded -1.08%

Company News

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.08% at $2.74. During the day, the stock rose to $2.81 and sunk to $2.7313 before settling in for the price of $2.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENIC posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$2.85.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -61.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.38 billion, simultaneously with a float of $496.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.92.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2158 employees. It has generated 2,029,193,740 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 580,204,939. The stock had 3.37 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.58, operating margin was +20.64 and Pretax Margin of +40.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $797 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $8.27) by $788.73. This company achieved a net margin of +28.59 while generating a return on equity of 34.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 16.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -61.30% and is forecasted to reach 247.12 in the upcoming year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.41, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, ENIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 16.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 247.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.80% that was higher than 47.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) latest performance of -4.43% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.43%...
Read more

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) recent quarterly performance of -58.42% is not showing the real picture

Shaun Noe -
Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) flaunted slowness of -8.38% at $0.49, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is 48.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
As on April 20, 2023, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.51% to $30.26. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.