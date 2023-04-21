No matter how cynical the overall market is Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) performance over the last week is recorded -7.28%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.80% to $3.82. During the day, the stock rose to $4.005 and sunk to $3.81 before settling in for the price of $3.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLPX posted a 52-week range of $3.68-$18.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $649.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $647.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.23.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 174 employees. It has generated 4,047,552 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,402,713. The stock had 16.19 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.91, operating margin was +51.74 and Pretax Margin of +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40.

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.00.

In the same vein, OLPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Olaplex Holdings Inc., OLPX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.47 million was inferior to the volume of 2.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.76% that was lower than 59.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.