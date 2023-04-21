No matter how cynical the overall market is The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) performance over the last week is recorded -12.36%

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) established initial surge of 6.42% at $0.55, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5608 and sunk to $0.51 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOI posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$10.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9903, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.1470.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 750 employees. It has generated 336,644 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 176. The stock had 8.19 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.89, operating margin was -28.21 and Pretax Margin of -0.04.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Oncology Institute Inc. industry. The Oncology Institute Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 74.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.55, making the entire transaction reach 27,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 257,193. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 73,684 for 0.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 175,325 in total.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.05 while generating a return on equity of 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Oncology Institute Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.60%.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, TOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.00.

Technical Analysis of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Oncology Institute Inc., TOI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0800.

Raw Stochastic average of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.34% that was lower than 125.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.