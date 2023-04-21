Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) last week performance was 1.56%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.12% to $48.87. During the day, the stock rose to $48.995 and sunk to $47.42 before settling in for the price of $48.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BWA posted a 52-week range of $31.14-$51.14.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $232.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 52700 employees. It has generated 299,829 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,913. The stock had 5.05 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.63, operating margin was +9.30 and Pretax Margin of +8.34.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. BorgWarner Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 6,889 shares at the rate of 50.87, making the entire transaction reach 350,448 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,105. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Vice President sold 40,000 for 50.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,030,432. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,544 in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.08) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.25, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.47.

In the same vein, BWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Going through the that latest performance of [BorgWarner Inc., BWA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.7 million was inferior to the volume of 2.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.50% that was lower than 23.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.