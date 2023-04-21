Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) last week performance was 38.56%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price increase of 41.04% at $0.46. During the day, the stock rose to $0.72 and sunk to $0.3062 before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUNL posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$4.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -328.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8037, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7981.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 214 employees. It has generated 531,194 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -710,301. The stock had 3.23 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.27, operating margin was -27.94 and Pretax Margin of -213.06.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 78.40% institutional ownership.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -133.72 while generating a return on equity of -35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -328.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.73.

In the same vein, SUNL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.09 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0911.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 160.01% that was higher than 141.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.