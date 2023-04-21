Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) last month performance of 20.51% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 34.29% to $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.24 and sunk to $0.70 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PEV posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$8.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8850, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7841.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.94, operating margin was -303.70 and Pretax Margin of -293.21.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Phoenix Motor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -293.42 while generating a return on equity of -112.85.

Phoenix Motor Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.80%.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.25.

In the same vein, PEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61.

Technical Analysis of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

[Phoenix Motor Inc., PEV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.1188.

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.98% that was higher than 107.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.