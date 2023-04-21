Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.79

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.44% to $14.38. During the day, the stock rose to $14.47 and sunk to $14.285 before settling in for the price of $14.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOC posted a 52-week range of $13.42-$18.57.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $229.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.43.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 101 employees. It has generated 5,214,208 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,029,069. The stock had 4.91 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.50, operating margin was +23.87 and Pretax Margin of +20.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Physicians Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Director bought 1,021 shares at the rate of 14.98, making the entire transaction reach 15,295 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,208. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director bought 6,575 for 15.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 98,888. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,635 in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.74 while generating a return on equity of 3.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.47, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 382.70.

In the same vein, DOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

[Physicians Realty Trust, DOC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.01% that was lower than 23.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.