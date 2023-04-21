Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) EPS growth this year is -13.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price increase of 10.42% at $2.65. During the day, the stock rose to $2.80 and sunk to $2.33 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRST posted a 52-week range of $1.23-$10.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.42.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Presto Automation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 30.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 5,627 shares at the rate of 3.30, making the entire transaction reach 18,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,598. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 9,177 for 3.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,569. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,598 in total.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Presto Automation Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in the upcoming year.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Presto Automation Inc. (PRST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.61.

In the same vein, PRST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), its last 5-days Average volume was 24.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 446.68% that was higher than 227.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.