Search
admin
admin

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) EPS growth this year is -13.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Top Picks

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price increase of 10.42% at $2.65. During the day, the stock rose to $2.80 and sunk to $2.33 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRST posted a 52-week range of $1.23-$10.70.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.42.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Presto Automation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 30.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 5,627 shares at the rate of 3.30, making the entire transaction reach 18,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,598. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 9,177 for 3.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,569. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,598 in total.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Presto Automation Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in the upcoming year.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Presto Automation Inc. (PRST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.61.

In the same vein, PRST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), its last 5-days Average volume was 24.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 446.68% that was higher than 227.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $91.92: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.30% to $85.86. During...
Read more

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) EPS is poised to hit 0.47 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.47% to...
Read more

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) PE Ratio stood at $40.42: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Sana Meer -
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) established initial surge of 1.60% at $633.57, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.