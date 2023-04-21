Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) volume hits 0.88 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 20, 2023, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.12% to $3.31. During the day, the stock rose to $3.46 and sunk to $3.11 before settling in for the price of $3.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PYXS posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$6.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 55.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,811,594 shares at the rate of 2.76, making the entire transaction reach 4,999,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,952,263. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s Former Director sold 1,745,761 for 3.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,324,571. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.93) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.00% and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in the upcoming year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53.

In the same vein, PYXS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pyxis Oncology Inc., PYXS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.35 million was lower the volume of 3.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 181.88% that was higher than 139.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.