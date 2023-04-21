Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) EPS is poised to hit 0.56 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on April 20, 2023, Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.50% to $18.24. During the day, the stock rose to $18.39 and sunk to $17.87 before settling in for the price of $18.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REZI posted a 52-week range of $14.95-$27.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.07.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 15200 workers. It has generated 419,079 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,618. The stock had 6.78 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.17, operating margin was +10.31 and Pretax Margin of +6.56.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s President and CEO bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 17.53, making the entire transaction reach 131,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 441,879. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 3,458 for 18.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,941. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,731 in total.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in the upcoming year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.60, and its Beta score is 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.42.

In the same vein, REZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Resideo Technologies Inc., REZI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.53 million was lower the volume of 0.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.16% that was lower than 34.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.