Sana Meer

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) average volume reaches $1.67M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.30% at $10.21. During the day, the stock rose to $10.365 and sunk to $10.135 before settling in for the price of $10.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLJ posted a 52-week range of $9.27-$14.76.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -2.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.45.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 76 workers. It has generated 15,706,079 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 547,908. The stock had 34.29 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.86, operating margin was +10.11 and Pretax Margin of +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 10.47, making the entire transaction reach 52,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,635.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73.

RLJ Lodging Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 105.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $100.10, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.41.

In the same vein, RLJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.40% that was lower than 31.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

