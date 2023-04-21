RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) volume hits 6.87 million: A New Opening for Investors

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) established initial surge of 3.73% at $2.78, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.78 and sunk to $2.6301 before settling in for the price of $2.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$3.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $381.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.96.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1235 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.66, operating margin was +20.14 and Pretax Margin of +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the RLX Technology Inc. industry. RLX Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.01%, in contrast to 29.50% institutional ownership.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 65.58.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RLX Technology Inc., RLX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.25% that was lower than 88.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.