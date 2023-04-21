Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) return on Assets touches -109.52: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.41% to $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.136 and sunk to $0.12 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYTA posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$1.62.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1680, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3407.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. It has generated 279,463 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -875,020. The stock had 3.52 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.40, operating margin was -195.90 and Pretax Margin of -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.25%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.80%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37.

In the same vein, SYTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.38 million was inferior to the volume of 4.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0199.

Raw Stochastic average of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.23% that was higher than 125.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) is predicted to post EPS of -0.38 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Sana Meer -
aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) flaunted slowness of -8.02% at $1.72, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Xperi Inc. (XPER) EPS growth this year is -328.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer -
As on April 20, 2023, Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.14% to $10.44. During the day, the...
Read more

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.14: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.95% at $6.04. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.