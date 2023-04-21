Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) return on Assets touches -109.52: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.41% to $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.136 and sunk to $0.12 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYTA posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$1.62.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1680, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3407.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. It has generated 279,463 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -875,020. The stock had 3.52 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.40, operating margin was -195.90 and Pretax Margin of -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.25%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.80%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37.

In the same vein, SYTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.38 million was inferior to the volume of 4.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0199.

Raw Stochastic average of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.23% that was higher than 125.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.