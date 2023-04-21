Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) recent quarterly performance of -7.37% is not showing the real picture

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.60% at $77.91. During the day, the stock rose to $79.90 and sunk to $77.20 before settling in for the price of $79.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SQM posted a 52-week range of $69.75-$115.76.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 37.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 567.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $91.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6997 employees. It has generated 1,337,234,939 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 487,709,959. The stock had 9.50 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.88, operating margin was +52.35 and Pretax Margin of +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.40%, in contrast to 40.80% institutional ownership.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.73) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 567.20% and is forecasted to reach 11.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.70, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.48.

In the same vein, SQM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.68, a figure that is expected to reach 3.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.72% that was lower than 45.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.