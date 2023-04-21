Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on April 20, 2023, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) started slowly as it slid -3.39% to $2.28. During the day, the stock rose to $2.34 and sunk to $2.22 before settling in for the price of $2.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLDP posted a 52-week range of $1.95-$9.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -174.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $415.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 236 employees. It has generated 49,953 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -40,487. The stock had 8.83 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.64, operating margin was -501.48 and Pretax Margin of -82.98.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Solid Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 30.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Director bought 214,500 shares at the rate of 2.92, making the entire transaction reach 626,126 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 300,005. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 31, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 170,000 for 6.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,089,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,700,214 in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -81.05 while generating a return on equity of -1.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -174.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.19.

In the same vein, SLDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Solid Power Inc., SLDP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.98 million was lower the volume of 2.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.76% that was lower than 87.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.