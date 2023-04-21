Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) 14-day ATR is 0.21: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 19, 2023, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) started slowly as it slid -1.76% to $5.03. During the day, the stock rose to $5.0478 and sunk to $4.915 before settling in for the price of $5.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWN posted a 52-week range of $4.60-$9.87.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.20.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1118 employees. It has generated 13,418,605 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,653,846. The stock had 11.72 Receivables turnover and 1.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.13, operating margin was +49.20 and Pretax Margin of +12.66.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Southwestern Energy Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.59%, in contrast to 84.30% institutional ownership.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.33 while generating a return on equity of 53.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.02, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.33.

In the same vein, SWN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Southwestern Energy Company, SWN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 14.64 million was lower the volume of 24.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.34% that was lower than 46.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.