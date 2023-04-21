Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) surge 6.58% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on April 20, 2023, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.51% to $21.53. During the day, the stock rose to $22.00 and sunk to $20.65 before settling in for the price of $20.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDX posted a 52-week range of $13.27-$29.86.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -628.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.36.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s Director sold 52,855 shares at the rate of 19.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,032,237 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,836. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s President, Head of R&D sold 52,854 for 22.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,190,674. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,836 in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.65) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -628.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in the upcoming year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91.

In the same vein, SNDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., SNDX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.8 million was lower the volume of 0.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.70% that was lower than 51.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.