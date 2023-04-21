Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $46.15: Right on the Precipice

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.42% at $39.00. During the day, the stock rose to $39.286 and sunk to $38.36 before settling in for the price of $39.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYNH posted a 52-week range of $22.89-$82.64.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.15.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 28768 employees. It has generated 183,469 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,066. The stock had 3.40 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.67, operating margin was +8.52 and Pretax Margin of +5.83.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Syneos Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,002 shares at the rate of 78.00, making the entire transaction reach 78,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,552. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 500 for 78.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,342 in total.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.13, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.32.

In the same vein, SYNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.89% that was higher than 43.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.