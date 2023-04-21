Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) PE Ratio stood at $25.08: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) started the day on April 20, 2023, remained unchanged at at $16.65. During the day, the stock rose to $16.70 and sunk to $16.6207 before settling in for the price of $16.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAK posted a 52-week range of $12.28-$17.15.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.11 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.73.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 47347 employees. It has generated 75,379,771 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,858,998. The stock had 4.64 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.26, operating margin was +17.11 and Pretax Margin of +8.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.45 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.08, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.85.

In the same vein, TAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66.

Technical Analysis of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.13% that was higher than 16.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.