Teradyne Inc. (TER) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.54

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) established initial surge of 0.86% at $99.41, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $100.69 and sunk to $97.83 before settling in for the price of $98.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $67.81-$117.42.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.59.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 485,353 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,077. The stock had 6.06 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.51, operating margin was +26.91 and Pretax Margin of +26.64.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Teradyne Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s President, LitePoint Corp. sold 2,710 shares at the rate of 103.23, making the entire transaction reach 279,753 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,467. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director sold 750 for 103.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,422. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,237 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 28.53.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.56, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.41.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Teradyne Inc., TER]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.94% While, its Average True Range was 2.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.58% that was lower than 34.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.