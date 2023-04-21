Search
Shaun Noe
TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) plunge -5.92% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.05% at $1.43. During the day, the stock rose to $1.60 and sunk to $1.40 before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WULF posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$6.13.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $281.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8346, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0622.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -18.07, operating margin was -279.74 and Pretax Margin of -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. TeraWulf Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.60%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.37, making the entire transaction reach 137,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 475,000.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -571.64 while generating a return on equity of -71.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.70.

In the same vein, WULF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.1798.

Raw Stochastic average of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.85% that was lower than 164.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.13

Shaun Noe -
NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.24% to $15.88. During the...
Read more

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) volume hits 1.32 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.82% to...
Read more

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) volume hits 1.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) flaunted slowness of -1.76% at $12.27, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

