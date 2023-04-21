Search
Sana Meer
The key reasons why Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) is -53.22% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) set off with pace as it heaved 0.73% to $1.38. During the day, the stock rose to $1.39 and sunk to $1.37 before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BGRY posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $337.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3120, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4335.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Berkshire Grey Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 83.20% institutional ownership.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Berkshire Grey Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.00%.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.11.

In the same vein, BGRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Berkshire Grey Inc., BGRY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.68 million was inferior to the volume of 1.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.0298.

Raw Stochastic average of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.12% that was lower than 125.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

