The key reasons why Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is -35.68% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) remained unchanged at $6.68. During the day, the stock rose to $6.73 and sunk to $6.595 before settling in for the price of $6.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.67-$10.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.05.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9670 employees. It has generated 3,523,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 273,898. The stock had 1.93 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.85, operating margin was +14.69 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.36% that was lower than 40.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.