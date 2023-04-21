Search
Steve Mayer
The key reasons why Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is -29.12% away from 52-week high?

As on April 20, 2023, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) started slowly as it slid -10.07% to $2.41. During the day, the stock rose to $2.66 and sunk to $2.36 before settling in for the price of $2.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOSE posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$3.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $241.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 33.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director bought 79,850 shares at the rate of 1.24, making the entire transaction reach 99,166 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 160,310. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 65,000 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,744. This particular insider is now the holder of 403,727 in total.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.72) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in the upcoming year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.51.

In the same vein, EOSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., EOSE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.12 million was better the volume of 3.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 155.94% that was higher than 124.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Open at price of $8.75: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) started the day on April 20, 2023, remained unchanged at at $8.80. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Moves -1.51% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe -
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.51% to $54.02. During...
Read more

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.06 million

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.54%...
Read more

Subscribe

 

