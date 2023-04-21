Search
The key reasons why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -27.29% away from 52-week high?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.13% to $11.66. During the day, the stock rose to $12.06 and sunk to $11.64 before settling in for the price of $12.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $8.88-$16.04.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 235.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.04.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 45149 employees. It has generated 14,203,105 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,171,255. The stock had 16.87 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.25, operating margin was +43.25 and Pretax Margin of +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.80%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.42) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in the upcoming year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.99, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.56.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

[Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.11% that was lower than 46.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

