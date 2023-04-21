The key reasons why Teekay Corporation (TK) is -12.44% away from 52-week high?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.27% to $5.91. During the day, the stock rose to $6.09 and sunk to $5.87 before settling in for the price of $6.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TK posted a 52-week range of $2.54-$6.75.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 135.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $572.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.39.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.62, operating margin was +19.79 and Pretax Margin of +17.73.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Teekay Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.70%, in contrast to 32.40% institutional ownership.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teekay Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 135.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teekay Corporation (TK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.07, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.11.

In the same vein, TK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33.

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

[Teekay Corporation, TK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Teekay Corporation (TK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.94% that was lower than 42.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.