The key reasons why United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is -30.51% away from 52-week high?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.25% at $27.45. During the day, the stock rose to $27.72 and sunk to $27.11 before settling in for the price of $27.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UCBI posted a 52-week range of $25.13-$39.50.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.35.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3046 employees. It has generated 309,149 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +39.86 and Pretax Margin of +37.81.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. United Community Banks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01, this organization’s EVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER sold 649 shares at the rate of 38.52, making the entire transaction reach 24,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,514. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Director bought 500 for 28.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,299 in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +29.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.89, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.79.

In the same vein, UCBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.74% that was lower than 36.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.