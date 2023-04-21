Under Armour Inc. (UA) latest performance of -1.84% is not what was on cards

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.84% to $8.01. During the day, the stock rose to $8.235 and sunk to $8.00 before settling in for the price of $8.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UA posted a 52-week range of $5.74-$15.71.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.21.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.76%, in contrast to 68.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 shares at the rate of 9.32, making the entire transaction reach 650,689 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 260,291. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 9.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 240,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, UA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

[Under Armour Inc., UA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.20% that was lower than 43.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.