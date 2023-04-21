Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) average volume reaches $1.04M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.27% to $26.32. During the day, the stock rose to $26.6899 and sunk to $25.97 before settling in for the price of $26.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WES posted a 52-week range of $21.95-$29.50.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $384.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $384.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.87.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Western Midstream Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 shares at the rate of 25.25, making the entire transaction reach 252,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 190,281,578. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 21, Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 for 25.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 190,281,578 in total.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.72) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.76, and its Beta score is 2.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.19.

In the same vein, WES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

[Western Midstream Partners LP, WES] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.31% that was lower than 29.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.