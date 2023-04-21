Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) EPS is poised to hit -0.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.20% at $0.48. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5012 and sunk to $0.47 before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UP posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$3.41.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -143.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $247.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8534, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4036.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3005 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.68, operating margin was -22.33 and Pretax Margin of -35.16.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.80%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 273,504 shares at the rate of 1.04, making the entire transaction reach 283,897 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,777,778. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 152,327 for 1.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 171,414. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,851,599 in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -35.14 while generating a return on equity of -113.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -143.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

In the same vein, UP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.0676.

Raw Stochastic average of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.17% that was higher than 87.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.